    New Maruti Suzuki Celerio spied again; more details leaked

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Jay Shah

    25,657 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Celerio spied again; more details leaked

    - To be launched in India in the first half of November

    - Will be based on the Heartect platform

    Ahead of the official launch of the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio that is scheduled to take place later this month, the spy pictures of the production-ready model have surfaced on the internet. As per our dealer sources, the unofficial bookings for the Celerio have also begun. 

    Right Side View

    The new Celerio, as seen in the images, will be offered in a white exterior shade. The exterior highlights of the hatchback include the redesigned front grille with chrome bar, swept-back headlamps, two-tone bumper with fog lamps, multi-spoke black alloy wheels, rear wiper, blacked-out B-pillar, and horizontal reflectors on the rear bumper. 

    Dashboard

    Inside, the new-gen Celerio gets a completely revamped cabin and revised dashboard layout. The touchscreen infotainment system is mounted at a slightly elevated angle while the three-spoke steering wheel and the instrument cluster are new as well. The Celerio will also get features like a push start/stop button, silver accents around the gear lever and aircon vents, door pockets, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a 12V socket, and dashboard-mounted controls for power windows. 

    Rear View

    While the engine specifications are under wraps, we expect the hatchback to be offered with the existing 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. It is also likely to get an idle start/stop technology. 

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio
    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
