Skoda Kodiaq facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

Skoda Auto India is all set to start the new year with the launch of the Kodiaq facelift. The luxury three-row SUV will be making its comeback with a new petrol engine and is likely to be offered in three trims. What more should you expect from the refreshed Kodiaq? We tell you all about it below.

Firstly, Skoda has not fiddled with the imposing and proportionate stance of the Kodiaq. Instead, the Kodiaq looks more striking with the signature hexagonal-shaped front grille dominated by vertical struts, new LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, body-coloured front spoiler, new dual-tone alloy wheels, tweaked split LED lamps, and the ‘Skoda’ lettering at the centre of the boot.

Inside, the cabin of the Kodiaq facelift will sport a two-colour black and beige theme with a centre-stacked eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a two-spoke steering wheel, three-zone automatic climate control, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory and cooled/heated function, and 12-speaker Canton sound system. On the safety front, the new Kodiaq will be equipped with nine airbags, ABS, ESC, adaptive front lights, a 360-degree camera, multi-collision brake, and hill-assist control. To know more about the Skoda Kodiaq, click here.

Under the long bonnet, the Skoda Kodiaq will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine that will be tuned to produce 187bhp and 320Nm torque. The motor will be linked to a DSG unit and will get an all-wheel-drive as standard. When launched, the Kodiaq will mostly be available in three trims and will go up against the MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Toyota Fortuner Legender.