    Skoda Kodiaq facelift variant details leaked ahead of official launch

    Jay Shah

    - To be launched in the coming weeks

    - Likely to be offered in three variants

    While Skoda Auto India gears up for the launch of the Kodiaq facelift later this month, the variants details of the three-row SUV have been leaked. The Czech carmaker will offer the SUV in three variants – Style, Sportline, and Laurin & Klement. The Kodiaq will be a petrol-only SUV and will be offered solely with an automatic gearbox. 

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Coming to the variants, the Style will be the base variant in the lineup. Climbing up the ladder will be the Sportline trim followed by the Laurin & Klement (L&K) that will get all the bells and whistles. In terms of dimension, the Kodiaq will measure 4,699mm in length, 1,882mm in width, and will stand tall at 1,685mm. The wheelbase will stretch to 2,791mm. 

    The exterior highlights of the Kodiaq will include a revised front fascia, redesigned alloy wheels, and repositioned ‘Skoda’ lettering on the boot. Inside, the Kodiaq will now boast a full-digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and more. 

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Under the hood, the Kodiaq facelift will ditch the potent diesel powertrain for a refined 2.0-litre gasoline engine. The motor is likely to belt out 188bhp and will be linked to a seven-speed DSG unit. All-wheel-drive will be offered as standard for all the variants. 

    Skoda India commenced the local assembly of the Kodiaq facelift last month and is expected to launch the SUV in the coming weeks. The Skoda Kodiaq facelift will compete against the likes of the MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Toyota Fortuner. 

