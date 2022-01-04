CarWale
    Tata Tiago CNG arrives at dealer stockyard ahead of official launch

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    12,250 Views
    - Likely to be launched in the coming weeks

    - Expected to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine with a manual gearbox

    A few days back Tata Motors teased the much-awaited CNG iteration of the Tiago hatchback. And now, the models have already started arriving at dealer stockyards around the country hinting that the launch is just a few weeks away. Let us have a look at what to expect. 

    Tata Tiago Right Rear Three Quarter

    Based on the spy pictures, the Tiago CNG continues with the same exterior design and styling as its petrol version. However, the major difference between the two spy pictures is the wheels on offer. While one sports steel wheels with covers, the other model is equipped with the brand’s hyperstyle wheels. The former is offered in the XT and XT (O) trim while the latter is available exclusively with the XZ variant. This affirms that the Tiago CNG could be offered in multiple variants. 

    Tata Tiago Rear View

    Also visible is the ‘i-CNG’ badge that is affixed on the boot. It can be said that the Tiago CNG will be offered in Pearlescent White and Daytona Grey exterior shades as seen in the leaked images. The pictures do not reveal the interior. However, we expect it to be similar to its petrol counterpart while also sharing the same feature list. 

    Mechanically, the CNG version will utilise the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine. The power output for the petrol guise is 85bhp and 113Nm torque. The figures for the CNG version will vary and will be known in the weeks to come. It is likely to be offered with a five-speed manual gearbox only. Once launched, the Tiago CNG will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    ₹ 5.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
