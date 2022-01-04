Hyundai Alcazar registers over 17,700-unit sales since its launch in India

- Available in both petrol and diesel engine options

- Achieves impressive sales numbers in just about six months since launch

Back in June 2021, Hyundai launched the Alcazar seven-seat SUV in India. In just about six months of its launch, the company has already sold over 17,700 units of the Alcazar in the country. The sales numbers are good considering the fact that the company has been significantly impacted by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors.

Mechanically, the Alcazar is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre MPi engine produces 157bhp at 6,500rpm and 191Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. The petrol six-speed manual transmission returns a fuel efficiency figure of 14.5kmpl, while the six-speed automatic variant returns 14.2kmpl. The 1.5-litre CRDi engine generates 113bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 - 2,750rpm. The six-speed manual version returns 20.4kmpl, while the six-speed automatic variant returns 18.1kmpl.

Recently, the Hyundai Alcazar received two new seven-seat automatic variants. These variants were previously available only in the six-seat versions with a manual transmission. To learn more about it, click here. We have also driven the Alcazar and you can read all about it here.