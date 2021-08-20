Hyundai Alcazar: Pros and Cons Review

The Hyundai Alcazar is a six-/seven-seater three-row SUV that made its debut in the Indian market a couple of months ago, taking on the rivals like the Tata Safari and the MG Hector Plus . This SUV does share its underpinnings with the five-seater Creta , but is a bigger vehicle and gets some differentiation in terms of features, equipment, powertrain specifications, etc. But then, how better is it and how does it stack up against its rivals? We shall ascertain that here by giving out the main takeaways from our reviews of both its petrol and diesel models.

Positives

1. Add-on seating and boot space

The general impression that the Alcazar presents through images is of being bigger than the Creta, and it is true indeed. The new Hyundai is 40mm taller and 200mm longer, while boasting a 2,760mm wheelbase. And this increment of 150mm might look meagre but has done wonders inside to be able to incorporate another row of seating. It's quite versatile, with the middle-row now offering captain or bench-type seating. So, instead of asking your unexpected guests to take the cab, the third-row can act as a good alternate accommodation in such cases for short trips. And even with all three rows up, there's 180-litres of boot space making it the most spacious in its segment yet.

2. Re-mastered cousin of the Creta

Though there's a lot in common between the Creta and the Alcazar, the latter does feel more than just a seven-seater Creta. Hyundai has managed to pack in that extra sense of richness into it. And whether shiny exterior bits are your thing or you eschew chrome trims, the carmaker has found a middle ground by diffusing the chrome bits. These get a dark finish in a bid to not look over the top as in the conventional chrome garnishes. Even on the inside, the new hazel-brown and black combo increases the style and premium quotient of the cabin.

3. Tech niceties

Hyundai has made itself known for attracting more buyers for a fair share of features and equipment list. If we were to remind you of what all the Creta has, the Alcazar gets all of it. This includes the party piece in the form of the 10.25-inch touchscreen supporting connected-car tech, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Then, there's a Bose sound system, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, TPMS, air-purifier, ventilated front seats, drive and traction modes, auto LED headlights, and a huge panoramic sunroof.

In addition to the aforementioned, the Alcazar now features a full-digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree surround camera array, 64-colour ambient lighting, a second wireless charger for the middle row, and puddle lamps projecting the Hyundai logo.

4. Good ground clearance

The Alcazar not only stands tall but also away from the tarmac with a ground clearance of 200mm. For perspective, the Creta has a ground clearance of 190mm and hence, despite the Alcazar's long wheelbase, it doesn't feel stretched out or low to the ground. It's good to have this, especially with our tricky road conditions. That said, don't expect it to take savage terrains in its stride. Remember, it's not meant for that, no cars in this segment are. But yes, a broken patch of road, diversions, small obstacles, etc., can mostly be overcome effortlessly thanks to this and the big 18-inch alloys.

5. Wide range of powertrain choices

A customer is not left with a few choices but a full-blown portfolio of petrol and diesel models mated to either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The petrol engine here is a larger 2.0-litre unit borrowed from its elder cousin - the Tucson. In the Alcazar, this petrol mill is tuned to produce 157bhp and 191Nm of torque. Then, there's the oil-burner which uses the same 1.5-litre turbocharged motor from the Creta and an identical power output of 113bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Even though this diesel model is not the most powerful in the segment, it still offers adequate performance. And more importantly, its refinement is unmatched. Also, with the automatic, it's a smooth combination undoubtedly. Lest we forget, frugal! The same cannot be said about the petrol model though, as, with so much weight to carry around, it does tend to sip more fuel. But then, the instantaneous supply of power and a responsive gearbox make the drive experience invigorating. This would be my choice to go for.

Negatives

1. Diesel engine lacks grunt

The 1.5-litre diesel automatic that we drove has quite an adaptable performance and balances well between fuel efficiency and drivability. It does take its sweet time to make progress, however, it has to be worked around during overtaking a vehicle. Also, things will considerably change with more passengers aboard. Bring in the perspective of its rivals and the 113bhp unit of the Alcazar looks puny, especially in comparison with the 168bhp Tata Safari or for that matter the new 185bhp Mahindra XUV700. From our previous tests, it was ascertained that the Safari is quicker both flat-out and in-gear, while the XUV also managed to outrun the Alcazar by over two seconds in the 0-100kmph sprint. Eventually, its competitors, even when fully loaded, will be able to deliver a better real-world performance than the Alcazar.

2. Least usable third-row seating in its class

You can't call it a proper seven-seater as the competition including the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, even the Mahindra XUV500 offers more cabin space. Yes, it has the biggest boot, but the Alcazar lacks where it counts. It's a 5+2 after all but the add-on quality that gives it an edge over the Creta is not the best in class. The third row is more cramped than the XUV700 and the Safari, with the least amount of seat comfort and leg space. And due to the incorporation of the additional row, even the second-row occupants have to compromise on space to allow some legroom for the ones in the last row. And one can’t spend too much time there, thus limiting that space for kids or occupants over a short excursion or a trip to a nearby restaurant.

Conclusion

Another drawback I foresee is an Alcazar owner coming back to a common parking lot to a sea of such white or grey Cretas and Alacazars and wondering which one is theirs. That's certainly not bad news for Hyundai though, as it only means it will be able to replicate the success of the Creta. Though a bit expensive than its five-seater sibling, the Alcazar builds on its positive traits while offering more than the competition.

