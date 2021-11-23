Hyundai Alcazar gets two new variants; prices start at Rs 19.41 lakh

- The Hyundai Alcazar has received two new seven-seat automatic variants

- The company recently discontinued the base variant in the petrol six-seat line-up

Hyundai India has been discreetly updating the Alcazar line-up, evident from the recent changes on the official website. Last week, the carmaker discontinued the six-seat petrol base variants, details of which are available here.

Now, Hyundai has added two new variants in the Alcazar seven-seat layout with an automatic transmission, known as the Platinum (O) and Signature (O), in both, petrol as well as diesel powertrains. These variants were previously available only in the six-seat versions with a manual transmission. Apart from the new variants, there are no other mechanical or feature updates to the Alcazar.

Engine options on the Hyundai Alcazar include a 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine producing 157bhp and 191Nm of torque, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. We have driven the Alcazar and you can read our review here.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Alcazar new variants (ex-showroom):

Alcazar Platinum (O) seven-seat 2.0 Petrol AT: Rs 19.41 lakh

Alcazar Signature (O) seven-seat 2.0 Petrol AT: Rs 19.64 lakh

Alcazar Platinum (O) seven-seat 1.5 Diesel AT: Rs 19.70 lakh

Alcazar Signature (O) seven-seat 1.5 Diesel AT: Rs 19.85 lakh