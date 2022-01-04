Honda Cars India retails 7,973 units in December 2021

- HCIL exported 1,165 units last month

- The company registered an annual growth of over 26 per cent

Honda Cars India (HCIL) has registered monthly domestic sales of 7,973 units in December 2021, compared to 8,638 units sold in December 2020. The company also exported 1,165 units in December 2021, compared to 713 units during the same period last year.

In terms of annual sales, Honda sold 89,512 cars in 2021, compared to 70,593 units in 2020, thus registering a growth of over 26 per cent. With its reinforced export strategy from India by the addition of left-hand-drive destinations for the fifth-gen Honda City, exports grew by 600 per cent with 16,340 units shipped during 2021 against 2,334 units exported in 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The year 2021 continued to be a challenging year with the ongoing pandemic, but I think we learnt to cope much better with it. Despite the COVID19 pandemic and supply-side challenges, HCIL domestic volumes grew by 26 per cent in 2021 with the strong performance of our best sellers Amaze and City. The addition of new export destinations for Honda City to left-hand-drive markets boosted our exports significantly last year. Our December despatches were in line with our production output which continued to be impacted by global chip shortage.”