Honda City, Amaze, and WR-V get a price hike of up to Rs 7,000

- Honda WR-V gets the highest price revision

- Discounts of up to Rs 35,596 in January 2022

Honda Cars India has discreetly hiked the prices of the Amaze, WR-V, and City in its lineup. While the WR-V gets the highest price hike, the recently launched Honda Amaze gets the least price escalation. Let us look at the model-wise new prices that are applicable from January 2022.

Starting with the flagship offering, the Honda City is available in three variants – V, VX, and ZX trims. The mid-size sedan can be had in both petrol and diesel engine options. All the variants except the base V Petrol trim get a uniform price hike of Rs 6,794.

The second generation of the Honda Amaze recently received its mid-life update in August 2021. While the ex-showroom prices of the base E variant remain unchanged, the prices of the S and VX trims have gone up by Rs 6,500. The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both the powertrains can be had with a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. We have driven the new Honda Amaze and you can read our first-drive review here.

The WR-V is the third model to get the price revision. All the variants of the WR-V except the VX MT Petrol get expensive by up to Rs 6,919. The WR-V crossover is available in a total of two variants – SV and VX in both petrol and diesel engines.

Honda has also announced discounts of up to Rs 35,596 across its model range for the month of January. To know more about it, click here.