Citroën C3 unveiled – Now in pictures

French automaker, Citroën has unveiled its second product for the Indian market, the C3 sub-four metre SUV. The Citroën C3 will be introduced in the country in the first half of 2022. The upcoming compact SUV will be based on the company’s C-Cubed program for India. Here are the top highlights of the C3 compact SUV in the pictures.

The vehicle gets a familiar family design with a dual-stage light signature that is complemented by twin chrome bars that run across the width of the vehicle to the headlights and then separate to form a Y at the ends. The bonnet is raised and adds more character to the SUV.

The headlights are made up of two separate elements with the position lights, indicators, and DRLs on the upper level. On the lower level, the vehicle gets the low beam and high beam, with a light guide at the top and another at the bottom.

As for the sides, the vehicle gets thick cladding that runs across the length of the vehicle to highlight the SUV character. Furthermore, the vehicle gets dual-tone ORVMs for freshness. It also gets a petal design alloy wheel that enhances the style quotient. The C3 offers a high ground clearance of 180mm.

As for the rear, the vehicle gets sculpted surfaces that are complemented by square LED DRLs. Then there is thick black cladding on the bumper with a slot for the registration plate and a silver bash plate in the lower section.

Eleven customisation options will be available in India, including single-tone and two-tone colour options. The single-tone colour options will include Ice White, Platinium Grey, Artense Grey, and Zesty Orange. Customers can further choose between Artense Grey and Zesty Orange for the roof.

The Citroën C3 will get a dual-tone dashboard with vertically stacked AC vents on both ends. The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and it is positioned above the two horizontal AC vents.