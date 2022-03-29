New Jeep Meridian seven-seat SUV revealed in India ahead of launch

- Deliveries of the 2022 Jeep Meridian will begin in June

- Production of the model will begin in May 2022

The Jeep Meridian seven-seat SUV has officially made its debut in India, ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in mid-2022. The model is essentially a seven-seat version of the Compass SUV. Rivals to the Meridian include the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

Propelling the Jeep Meridian is a 2.0-litre diesel motor that is expected to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a nine-speed torque-converter automatic unit. Also on offer is a 4x4 system. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 10.8 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 198kmph.

On the outside, the 2022 Jeep Meridian three-row SUV gets the signature seven-box grille, LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a new set of front and rear bumpers, chrome inserts for the front bumper, silver coloured faux skid plates, fog lights, new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Meridian lettering on the front doors, roof rails, wrap-around LED tail lights, boot-lid mounted number plate recess, horizontally placed reflectors on the rear bumper, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.

The interiors of the Jeep Meridian SUV receives features in the form of a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree camera, drive modes including Auto, Sand, Snow, and Mud, dual-tone brown and black upholstery, dual-zone climate control, a nine-speaker Alpine-sourced music system, electrically-adjustable driver seat, electrically powered tail-gate, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, 80-degree opening doors for the second row, and a fully-digital instrument console. The SUV is available in six-seat and seven-seat layouts. Safety features on the model include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, ARP, EPB, TPMS, traction control, and hydraulic brake assist, TPMS, and EPB.