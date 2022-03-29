CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Jeep Meridian seven-seat SUV revealed in India ahead of launch

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,169 Views
    New Jeep Meridian seven-seat SUV revealed in India ahead of launch

    - Deliveries of the 2022 Jeep Meridian will begin in June

    - Production of the model will begin in May 2022

    The Jeep Meridian seven-seat SUV has officially made its debut in India, ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in mid-2022. The model is essentially a seven-seat version of the Compass SUV. Rivals to the Meridian include the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

    Jeep Meridian Left Side View

    Propelling the Jeep Meridian is a 2.0-litre diesel motor that is expected to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a nine-speed torque-converter automatic unit. Also on offer is a 4x4 system. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 10.8 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 198kmph.

    Jeep Meridian Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the 2022 Jeep Meridian three-row SUV gets the signature seven-box grille, LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a new set of front and rear bumpers, chrome inserts for the front bumper, silver coloured faux skid plates, fog lights, new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Meridian lettering on the front doors, roof rails, wrap-around LED tail lights, boot-lid mounted number plate recess, horizontally placed reflectors on the rear bumper, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.

    Jeep Meridian Dashboard

    The interiors of the Jeep Meridian SUV receives features in the form of a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree camera, drive modes including Auto, Sand, Snow, and Mud, dual-tone brown and black upholstery, dual-zone climate control, a nine-speaker Alpine-sourced music system, electrically-adjustable driver seat, electrically powered tail-gate, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, 80-degree opening doors for the second row, and a fully-digital instrument console. The SUV is available in six-seat and seven-seat layouts. Safety features on the model include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, ARP, EPB, TPMS, traction control, and hydraulic brake assist, TPMS, and EPB.

    Jeep Meridian Image
    Jeep Meridian
    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New-gen Toyota Innova Crysta begins testing in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Meridian Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Jeep Meridian Left Side View
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34592 Views
    137 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 17.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34592 Views
    137 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Jeep Meridian seven-seat SUV revealed in India ahead of launch