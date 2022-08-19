2022 New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 First Look

The Alto K10

Introduction

Maruti Suzuki first introduced its smallest offering, the Alto, in the Indian market in 2000. Two decades since its arrival, the automaker has sold more than 43 lakh units of the hatchback. Given the number, it is safe to say that Alto has been one of the most sought-after cars for Maruti and the best-selling car in its segment. To be a part of the technology-driven automotive industry and keep the products up-to-the-minute, Maruti Suzuki just launched the all-new Alto K10 in the country with prices starting at Rs 3.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This Renault Kwid rival now comes with a fresh design, more features, and a new engine.

What has changed on the outside?

The new Alto K10 has become the latest member to use the new Heartect platform. Maruti utilises this platform for all its cars. However, the hatchback has not grown much in dimensions except for height and is 45mm taller than its predecessor. It carries the same width and is, in fact,15mm shorter in length than the previous model. It also gets a 20mm additional wheelbase, which now stands at 2,380mm. Besides this, the new Alto K10 gets 214 litres of boot space, which is 37 litres more than the previous model.

Furthermore, the new Alto K10 features a completely revamped exterior design. First, it gets a massive hexagonal grille in the bumper with a honeycomb-patterned design in black, raised bonnet and fenders, somewhat oval-shaped halogen headlights with integrated turn signals, and square-shaped halogen taillights. However, it is surprising to note that the hatchback neither features daytime running lights nor fog lamps. While it comes with 145/80 R13 section tyres, Maruti used to offer a set of 150/80 R13 in the previous model.

This new hatchback is available in a choice of six paint options: Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, and Solid White with new Metallic Speedy Blue, Metallic Sizzling Red, and Pearl Metallic Earth Gold.

What has changed on the inside?

Maruti Suzuki has given it an all-black interior scheme with silver inserts on the steering wheel, dashboard, and door handles. However, the most significant changes come in the form of a digital instrument cluster, seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment, and a redesigned steering wheel with audio and voice command controls. This infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Although the SmartPlay Studio is available with the top-spec VXi+ manual/AMT trim, the VXi manual/AMT variant supports SmartPlay Dock, where a smartphone acts as a touchscreen infotainment system with an app. For this, Maruti also provides a smartphone mount on the dashboard.

What is new on the feature list?

The brand has bestowed the new Alto K10 with numerous features, such as dual front airbags, speed sensing auto door lock, impact-sensing door unlock, high-speed alert, front seat belts with pre-tensioner and load limiter, anti-lock braking system, electronic braking distribution, reverse parking sensors, and a collapsible steering column. Additionally, it comes equipped with Bluetooth, four speakers, powered front windows, and an in-cabin filter. Besides this, Maruti Suzuki offers the torsion beam suspension setup at the rear, which replaces the three-link axle suspension.

What is under the bonnet?

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by the new K10C 1.0-litre, inline-three, naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. It delivers 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm.

The new K10C engine makes the merest improvement in the claimed fuel efficiency figures over the old K10B motor. For instance, the K10C can return 24.39kmpl with manual and 24.90kmpl with AMT. Whereas, the fuel economy figure of the previous model was rated at 24.07kmpl for both manual and AMT transmission. Although the new Alto K10 does not offer a CNG version yet, Maruti is expected to launch it in the coming months.

Rivals

The new Alto K10 takes on the Renault Kwid in India.

Variant-specific (ex-showroom) prices of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 are as mentioned below:

Alto K10 Standard MT — Rs 3,99,000

Alto K10 LXi MT — Rs 4,82,000

Alto K10 VXi MT — Rs 4,99,500

Alto K10 VXi+ MT — Rs 5,33,500

Alto K10 VXi AMT — Rs 5,49,500

Alto K10 VXi+ AMT — Rs 5,83,500