New Toyota Land Cruiser specs for India leaked; launch likely soon

The details of the new India-spec Toyota Land Cruiser have been leaked in an official brochure that has made its way to the web. The updated model, which was unveiled in June last year, is expected to officially make its way to Indian shores in the coming months.

Coming to the new India-spec Toyota Land Cruiser, the model, at least initially, will be available only with a 3.3-litre, V6 diesel engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. This motor will be tuned to produce a maximum power output of 305bhp and 700Nm of torque.

In terms of dimensions, the 2022 Land Cruiser will measure 4,985mm in length, 1,980mm in width, and 1,945mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,850mm. The model will have a ground clearance of 230mm. Colour options on the model will include Super White, Precious White Pearl, Dark Red Mica Metallic, Attitude Black, and Dark Blue Mica. The SUV will come with a standard warranty of three years or 1 lakh km, whichever is earlier.

Feature highlights of the upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser will include LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a new grille, new front and rear bumpers, 20-inch alloy wheels, wrap-around two-piece LED tail lights, three interior theme options, a 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, connected car technology, a fully digital instrument console, wireless charging, adaptive cruise control, and a JBL-sourced 14-speaker music system.