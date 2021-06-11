CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota debuts the all-new Land Cruiser worldwide

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    718 Views
    Toyota debuts the all-new Land Cruiser worldwide

    - Gets new twin-turbo V6 engines

    - It is lighter and more powerful

    Japanese carmaker Toyota has revealed the all-new Land Cruiser worldwide and at the same time, Toyota is also celebrating the glorious 70th anniversary of the legendary Land Cruiser SUV. It now features new powerful V6 engines across both petrol and diesel options.

    The iconic Land Cruiser has entered the next generation and will be called 300-Series - a successor to the 200-Series introduced in 2007. The Land-Cruiser is based on Toyota’s TNGA derived body-on-frame GA-F architecture that retains its pure off-roader soul. This new platformed has made the big SUV lighter by 200kg with better centre of gravity and weight distribution.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Additionally, to provide better off-road performance, the SUV is outfitted with an electronic kinetic dynamic suspension system alongside a multi-terrain mode selector with a multi-terrain monitor.

    The Land Cruiser 300-Series is powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol that makes 409bhp and 650Nm of torque and a 3.3-litre bi-turbo V6 diesel motor that develops 304bhp and 700Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to a new Direct Shift ten-speed automatic transmission. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The exterior of the new Land Cruiser has not transformed drastically. However, there are new LED headlamps with J-shaped DRLs and also redesigned LED taillamps. Besides, the new large grille has clean-cut horizontal slats with a U-shaped frame.

    Dashboard

    Inside, Toyota has made some radical changes to the interior. There is a new modern dashboard with a huge infotainment touchscreen and numerous switches to control various functions of the mammoth SUV.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of safety equipment, the vehicle comes with a new safety active package with advanced features. It is now also equipped with a pre-collision system that detects pedestrians and cyclist as well as oncoming traffic. Toyota intends to launch the Land Cruiser across the globe this summer.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2021 Hyundai Aura details updated on website ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    McLaren GT

    McLaren GT

    ₹ 3.72 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 18th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 30.36 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota debuts the all-new Land Cruiser worldwide