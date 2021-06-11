Toyota debuts the all-new Land Cruiser worldwide

- Gets new twin-turbo V6 engines

- It is lighter and more powerful

Japanese carmaker Toyota has revealed the all-new Land Cruiser worldwide and at the same time, Toyota is also celebrating the glorious 70th anniversary of the legendary Land Cruiser SUV. It now features new powerful V6 engines across both petrol and diesel options.

The iconic Land Cruiser has entered the next generation and will be called 300-Series - a successor to the 200-Series introduced in 2007. The Land-Cruiser is based on Toyota’s TNGA derived body-on-frame GA-F architecture that retains its pure off-roader soul. This new platformed has made the big SUV lighter by 200kg with better centre of gravity and weight distribution.

Additionally, to provide better off-road performance, the SUV is outfitted with an electronic kinetic dynamic suspension system alongside a multi-terrain mode selector with a multi-terrain monitor.

The Land Cruiser 300-Series is powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol that makes 409bhp and 650Nm of torque and a 3.3-litre bi-turbo V6 diesel motor that develops 304bhp and 700Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to a new Direct Shift ten-speed automatic transmission.

The exterior of the new Land Cruiser has not transformed drastically. However, there are new LED headlamps with J-shaped DRLs and also redesigned LED taillamps. Besides, the new large grille has clean-cut horizontal slats with a U-shaped frame.

Inside, Toyota has made some radical changes to the interior. There is a new modern dashboard with a huge infotainment touchscreen and numerous switches to control various functions of the mammoth SUV.

In terms of safety equipment, the vehicle comes with a new safety active package with advanced features. It is now also equipped with a pre-collision system that detects pedestrians and cyclist as well as oncoming traffic. Toyota intends to launch the Land Cruiser across the globe this summer.