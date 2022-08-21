Tata Altroz select variants discontinued; Gold colour re-introduced

- Three diesel variants axed

- One new petrol variant introduced

Tata Motors has discreetly revised the variant line-up of the Altroz hatchback. The Indian carmaker has discontinued four variants and added one new variant. Additionally, one hue has been added for the hatchback.

As for the petrol variants, the XZA (O) has been removed while XE, XZ Dark, and XZ (O) have been axed from the diesel version. Concurrently, a new XT Dark edition has been added to the mix. Additionally, Tata Motors has also re-introduced the High Street Gold exterior shade. The hatchback can now be had in Opera Blue, Arcade Grey, Downtown Red, Avenue White, Cosmo Black, and Harbour Blue colour options.

Mechanically, the Tata Altroz continues to be offered with three engine options. This includes 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options on offer are a five-speed manual and a DCT unit of which the latter is offered solely with the naturally-aspirated powertrain.