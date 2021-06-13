New-generation Toyota Land Cruiser - Now in pictures

Toyota is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Land Cruiser this year. Now, there can't be a better way to commemorate this occasion than bringing in the new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser itself. And, the carmaker has done exactly that! Dubbed as the LC 300 Series, the new SUV has been globally unveiled. This picture gallery shows all the updates to the new model underpinning a new platform.

Yes, the host of interior and exterior updates are interesting, but more importantly, the brand's TNGA-F architecture is lighter yet brings more structural rigidity.

Toyota claims to have saved 200kg weight, while also lowering the centre-of-gravity on the new Land Cruiser. It boasts better weight distribution and an improved suspension structure.

Now, in terms of its appearance, the carmaker has retained the LC's boxy silhouette as seen with all of its predecessors. Up front are U-shaped vents, a muscular bonnet, and a re-profiled bumper.

An imposing radiator grille finished in chrome still grabs attention with its size and bling. The tri-beam LED projector headlamps are integrated with LED DRLs.

As you move towards the side of the huge SUV, you notice the squared wheel arches house 18-inch alloy wheels. These can be upsized with optional 19- and 20-inch wheels offered officially.

The roof rails you see not just add to the appeal but are functional as well. Then, a flat tailgate and U-shaped wrap-around LED tail lights complete the look at the back.

Step inside this three-row SUV and you are welcomed with seats wrapped in premium leather upholstery. These are heated and ventilated while utmost care has been taken to up the luxury quotient.

Apart from the digital instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, wireless charging, and many other new features, there's a floating 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech.

This 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser comes with two engine options including a 409bhp 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine churning out 650Nm of torque.

The other option is a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel unit pumping out 305bhp and 700Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

We are awaiting this SUV to make it to our market as well. The Land Cruiser was first introduced globally back in 1951, and has been quite a successful model ever since its inception.