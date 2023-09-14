Tata Nexon facelift launch in India: Live updates

The following are the variant-wise prices of the 2023 Tata Nexon (all prices, introductory and ex-showroom):

The Nexon facelift has been launched in India with an introductory starting price of 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Dominating the dashboard is a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The Nexon facelift has a ground clearance of 205mm.

A few more notable features include height-adjustable front seats with ventilation function, air purifier, and rear AC vents.

Also up for offer are features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, blind view monitor, and TPMS.

Standard safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, rear parking sensors, three-point rear seat belts, and ISOFIX mountings.

Tata Motors has showcased multiple variants of the Nexon facelift at the launch event. Seen here in the image are the Pure, Smart, Creative, and Fearless variants. The Empowered variant is the top-spec Nexon EV seen here towards the end.

The 2023 Nexon is available in six colours, namely Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Ocean Grey, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White. Customers can opt from 11 variants – Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless S, and Fearless+ S.

Inside, the updated Nexon facelift comes equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, two-spoke multifunction steering wheel with a backlit logo, touch unit for the AC controls, and wireless charging. Further, it gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric sunroof, ventilated and height-adjustable front seats, rear AC vents, and a 360-degree camera.

Exterior highlights of the refreshed Nexon include new front and rear bumpers, split LED headlamps, Y-shaped LED taillights, new 16-inch alloy wheels, LED light bars at the front and rear, tweaked roof rails, and a shark-fin antenna.

The Nexon facelift is available with a 1.2-litre, turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. It is mated with five-speed manual, six-speed manual, AMT, and seven-speed DCT units. The 1.5-litre diesel mill, capable of developing 113bhp and 260Nm of torque, sends power to the wheels via a six-speed manual unit or an AMT unit.

Tata Motors unveiled the facelifted Nexon on 1 September 2023. The Indian automotive brand commenced bookings of the updated model on 4 September for Rs. 21,000, with deliveries expected to begin later today.