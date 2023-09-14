CarWale
    AD

    Tata Nexon facelift launch in India: Live updates

    Live
    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    • WhatsApp Share Link

    Variant-wise prices

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the 2023 Tata Nexon (all prices, introductory and ex-showroom):

    Tata Nexon Facelift Front View

    Prices out!

    Tata Nexon Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    The Nexon facelift has been launched in India with an introductory starting price of 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

    Touchscreen details

    Tata Nexon Facelift Front View

    Dominating the dashboard is a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

    Engine and transmission at a glance

    Tata Nexon Facelift Front View

    The Nexon facelift has a ground clearance of 205mm.

    New features

    Tata Nexon Facelift Front View

    A few more notable features include height-adjustable front seats with ventilation function, air purifier, and rear AC vents.

    Added features

    Tata Nexon Facelift Front View

    Also up for offer are features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, blind view monitor, and TPMS.

    Standard safety features

    Tata Nexon Facelift Front View

    Standard safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, rear parking sensors, three-point rear seat belts, and ISOFIX mountings.

    Shailesh Chandra presents

    Tata Nexon Facelift Front View

    Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, talks about the Nexon facelift.

    Launch event begins

    Tata Nexon Facelift Front View

    The launch event has begun. Stay tuned as we get you detailed updates right from the launch location.

    Multiple variants showcased at the launch event

    Tata Nexon Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    Tata Motors has showcased multiple variants of the Nexon facelift at the launch event. Seen here in the image are the Pure, Smart, Creative, and Fearless variants. The Empowered variant is the top-spec Nexon EV seen here towards the end.

    New Tata Nexon facelift colours and variants

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The 2023 Nexon is available in six colours, namely Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Ocean Grey, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White. Customers can opt from 11 variants – Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless S, and Fearless+ S.

    Facelifted Nexon interior and features

    Dashboard

    Inside, the updated Nexon facelift comes equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, two-spoke multifunction steering wheel with a backlit logo, touch unit for the AC controls, and wireless charging. Further, it gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric sunroof, ventilated and height-adjustable front seats, rear AC vents, and a 360-degree camera.

    2023 Tata Nexon design

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Exterior highlights of the refreshed Nexon include new front and rear bumpers, split LED headlamps, Y-shaped LED taillights, new 16-inch alloy wheels, LED light bars at the front and rear, tweaked roof rails, and a shark-fin antenna.

    Nexon facelift engine options

    Engine Shot

    The Nexon facelift is available with a 1.2-litre, turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. It is mated with five-speed manual, six-speed manual, AMT, and seven-speed DCT units. The 1.5-litre diesel mill, capable of developing 113bhp and 260Nm of torque, sends power to the wheels via a six-speed manual unit or an AMT unit.

    Official timelines

    Tata Nexon Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Motors unveiled the facelifted Nexon on 1 September 2023. The Indian automotive brand commenced bookings of the updated model on 4 September for Rs. 21,000, with deliveries expected to begin later today.

    Few hours to go!

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The launch event of the new Tata Nexon facelift is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. We will be covering the event straight from the venue to get you all the latest updates. Stayed tuned to find out.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon EV facelift launch; live updates
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta waiting period stretches to up to 34 weeks

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33536 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    33065 Views
    148 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th SEP
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    DelhiRs. 9.25 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33536 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    33065 Views
    148 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon facelift launch in India: Live updates