Tata Nexon EV facelift launch; live updates

It gets a 10.25-inch customisable digital instrument cluster.

More than 53,000 customers out of 5.5 lakh are proud Nexon EV owners.

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passengers Vehicle, sharing a few insights on the Tata Nexon EV.

To date, over 5.50 lakh families have bought home the Nexon!

The stage is all set and the show is about to begin in a few minutes!

We have reached the venue and on display are the different variants of the facelifted Tata Nexon ICE and Tata Nexon EV. Read More

Tata Nexon EV facelift is offered in six variants – Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+, across seven exterior hues. This includes Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Daytona Grey, Intensi-teal, Pristine White, Flame Red, and Empowered Oxide.

We have already driven the new iteration of the Tata Nexon EV and this is what we think about the new electric SUV.

The Tata Nexon EV facelift can be had in two battery pack options, namely Medium Range version and a Long Range version. The former comes equipped with a 30kWh battery pack while the latter packs a 40.5kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 325km and 465km, respectively.

Moving on to the interior, the electric SUV gets a dual-tone cream and black interior theme, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, an air purifier, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and an electronic parking brake.

At the rear, the electric SUV sports a freshly designed bumper, connecting LED taillamps, a roof-top antenna, protruding rear spoiler that tucks the inverted wiper under it, and a 'Nexon.EV' badge on the tailgate.

The side profile of the 2023 Nexon EV looks familiar to that of the Tata Curvv concept which was showcased by the brand at the Auto Expo 2023. It gets chiseled body lines, dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, black wheel cladding, and a charging flap on the rear fender.

Upfront, the Nexon EV facelift gets a blanked-off front grille, a long LED strip running across the width of the bonnet, a new set of LED headlamps that are housed on the front bumper, and a small lower grille with vertical slats.

Tata Motors officially revealed the Nexon EV facelift in India on 7 September, 2023.

A few days ahead of its official debut, Tata Motors teased the Nexon EV facelift. This teaser left us behind with some clues hinting at the connecting LED bar on the front bonnet above the Tata log.