Tata Nexon EV facelift launch; live updates

Instrument cluster
It gets a 10.25-inch customisable digital instrument cluster.
53,000+ Nexon EV users and counting.
More than 53,000 customers out of 5.5 lakh are proud Nexon EV owners.
Shailesh Chandra speaking on the Nexon EV
Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passengers Vehicle, sharing a few insights on the Tata Nexon EV.
Over 5.5 lakh customers!
To date, over 5.50 lakh families have bought home the Nexon!
The stage is set!
The stage is all set and the show is about to begin in a few minutes!
All variants showcased
We have reached the venue and on display are the different variants of the facelifted Tata Nexon ICE and Tata Nexon EV.
Variants and colours
Tata Nexon EV facelift is offered in six variants – Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+, across seven exterior hues. This includes Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Daytona Grey, Intensi-teal, Pristine White, Flame Red, and Empowered Oxide.
2023 Tata Nexon EV driven!
We have already driven the new iteration of the Tata Nexon EV and this is what we think about the new electric SUV.
Battery and range
The Tata Nexon EV facelift can be had in two battery pack options, namely Medium Range version and a Long Range version. The former comes equipped with a 30kWh battery pack while the latter packs a 40.5kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 325km and 465km, respectively.
Interior and features
Moving on to the interior, the electric SUV gets a dual-tone cream and black interior theme, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, an air purifier, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and an electronic parking brake.
Rear design
At the rear, the electric SUV sports a freshly designed bumper, connecting LED taillamps, a roof-top antenna, protruding rear spoiler that tucks the inverted wiper under it, and a 'Nexon.EV' badge on the tailgate.
Side profile
The side profile of the 2023 Nexon EV looks familiar to that of the Tata Curvv concept which was showcased by the brand at the Auto Expo 2023. It gets chiseled body lines, dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, black wheel cladding, and a charging flap on the rear fender.
Front design
Upfront, the Nexon EV facelift gets a blanked-off front grille, a long LED strip running across the width of the bonnet, a new set of LED headlamps that are housed on the front bumper, and a small lower grille with vertical slats.
Officially unveiled!
Tata Motors officially revealed the Nexon EV facelift in India on 7 September, 2023.
That's how it was teased
A few days ahead of its official debut, Tata Motors teased the Nexon EV facelift. This teaser left us behind with some clues hinting at the connecting LED bar on the front bonnet above the Tata log.
And the countdown begins!
Finally, the day is here! Today, Tata Motors will be announcing the prices of the much-awaited Nexon EV facelift in India. We will be present at the launch event and will bring you all the updates from the venue as they happen. So, stay tuned for more updates!