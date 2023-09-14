CarWale
    Renault announces discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in September 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Renault announces discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in September 2023
    • Kiger attracts the maximum discount
    • Benefits valid till 30 September, 2023

    Here’s some good news for potential buyers planning to bring a new Renault car home. This month, Renault is offering discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 across its portfolio. These offers are valid till 30 September, 2023 and may vary depending on the region, dealership, model, variant, and colours. 

    Renault discounts in September 2023

    Renault Left Front Three Quarter

    The Renault Kiger attracts the maximum discount of up to Rs. 65,000 in the Renault family for September. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000. The Kwid, on the other hand, attracts an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000. The Triber has the minimum discount in Renault’s portfolio. For this month, the Triber is being offered with a discount of up to Rs. 40,000. This comprises a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000. 

    Urban Night Limited Editions 

    Renault Front View

    Recently, Renault launched the Urban Night Limited Editions of the Kwid, Kiger, and the Triber in the country. Based on the top-spec variants of each model, the Urban Night Limited Editions will be restricted to only 300 units for each car. The most prominent change on the Urban Night Limited Editions is the Stealth Black exterior shade that gets Stardust Silver accents. It also gets a smart mirror monitor, advanced ambient lighting, illuminated scuff plate, and puddle lamps.

