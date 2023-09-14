Tata Nexon facelift launched; prices in India start at Rs. 8.09 lakh

- Nexon facelift available in 11 variants and six colours

- Powered by 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines

2023 Nexon colours and variants

Tata Motors has launched the facelifted Nexon in India, with prices starting at Rs. 8.09 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom). Bookings of the model, which is available in 11 variants and six colours, commenced earlier this month for Rs. 21,000.

New Tata Nexon facelift exterior design

On the outside, the 2023 Nexon gets a heavily updated design all around. Up front, it features a new grille, bumper, L-shaped LED DRLs, split headlamp setup, and air dam. On either side, it receives roof rails, a blacked-out B-pillar, and a set of new alloy wheels. Then, the rear profile has a new bumper, Y-shaped LED taillights, an LED light bar, and vertically stacked housings with reverse lights and reflectors.

Facelifted Nexon interior and features

The interiors of the new Nexon facelift come equipped with a comprehensive update, including a fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electric sunroof, new AC panel, and a two-spoke steering wheel. Elsewhere, it features a new gear lever, rotary dial for drive modes, purple upholstery, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Tata Nexon facelift engine and specifications

The facelifted Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor producing 118bhp and 170Nm of torque, paired with five-speed manual, six-speed manual, AMT, and seven-speed DCT units. Also up for offer is a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 113bhp and 260Nm of torque, married to a six-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. We have driven the Nexon facelift and our review is live on the website.

Rivals for the Tata Nexon facelift

The Tata Nexon facelift is rival for the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and the Mahindra Bolero Neo.