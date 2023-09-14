Tata Nexon EV facelift launched in India; prices start from Rs. 14.74 lakh

Offered in Medium and Long Range versions

Gets a claimed range of up to 465km

Tata Motors has finally launched the much-anticipated Nexon EV facelift in India. The prices of the electric SUV start from Rs. 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and go all the way up to Rs. 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. The newly launched Nexon EV will be broadly offered in six variants, namely Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+, across seven exterior hues.

The list of features on the 2023 Tata Nexon EV includes a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, customisable 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, two-spoke illuminated steering wheel, touch-based aircon panel, and height-adjustable ventilated front seats. Moreover, it also comes equipped with a JBL sound system, single-pane sunroof, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, and OTA updates.

The Nexon.EV is offered in two versions, namely Medium Range and Long Range, with a 30kWh and a 40.5kWh battery pack, respectively. While the former gets a claimed range of 325km, the latter can be driven for 465km on a single, fully charged battery. However, the torque has been decreased to 215Nm from 250Nm, and the top speed has been increased from 130kmph to 150kmph. Plus, the SUV now accelerates from zero to 100kmph in just 8.9 seconds.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the recently launched Nexon EV facelift: