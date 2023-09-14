CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV facelift launched in India; prices start from Rs. 14.74 lakh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Nexon EV facelift launched in India; prices start from Rs. 14.74 lakh
    • Offered in Medium and Long Range versions
    • Gets a claimed range of up to 465km 

    Tata Motors has finally launched the much-anticipated Nexon EV facelift in India. The prices of the electric SUV start from Rs. 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and go all the way up to Rs. 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. The newly launched Nexon EV will be broadly offered in six variants, namely Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+, across seven exterior hues. 

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Dashboard

    The list of features on the 2023 Tata Nexon EV includes a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, customisable 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, two-spoke illuminated steering wheel, touch-based aircon panel, and height-adjustable ventilated front seats. Moreover, it also comes equipped with a JBL sound system, single-pane sunroof, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, and OTA updates. 

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Engine Shot

    The Nexon.EV is offered in two versions, namely Medium Range and Long Range, with a 30kWh and a 40.5kWh battery pack, respectively. While the former gets a claimed range of 325km, the latter can be driven for 465km on a single, fully charged battery. However, the torque has been decreased to 215Nm from 250Nm, and the top speed has been increased from 130kmph to 150kmph. Plus, the SUV now accelerates from zero to 100kmph in just 8.9 seconds. 

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the recently launched Nexon EV facelift:

    VariantsEx-showroom prices
    Creative+ MRRs. 14.74 lakh
    Fearless MRRs. 16.19 lakh
    Fearless LRRs. 18.19 lakh
    Fearless+ MRRs. 16.69 lakh
    Fearless+ LRRs. 18.69 lakh
    Fearless+ S MRRs. 17.19 lakh
    Fearless+ S LRRs. 19.19 lakh
    Empowered MRRs. 17.84 lakh
    Empowered+ LRRs. 19.94 lakh
    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Nexon facelift launched; prices in India start at Rs. 8.10 lakh

