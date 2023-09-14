Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition teased; to be launched in October 2023

Bookings open against a token amount of Rs. 11,000

To be launched in October 2023

Nissan India has introduced the Magnite Kuro Special Edition in the country. Available only in the XV variant across two powertrains, the Magnite can be had in both manual and CVT transmission options. The bookings for the special edition have commenced against a token amount of Rs. 11,000 and is expected to launch in October 2023.

The styling elements of the Magnite Kuro Edition include an all-black exterior hue with black-coloured alloys, roof rails, and a skid plate. Then there are headlamps with black finish and a ‘Kuro’ badge on the front fender. Inside, the special edition of the crossover sports a complete black instrument panel, black door trims, and black interior accents. Additionally, it will get features like a 360-degree camera, wider IRVMs, centre console armrest with rear AC vents, wireless charger, and themed floor mats.

Commenting on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, 'This festive season, for the discerning customers seeking value and innovation, the Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition provides an all-black elegance with a suite of premium features combining style, value, and safety for a truly exceptional driving experience.'