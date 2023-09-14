CarWale
    AD

    Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition teased; to be launched in October 2023

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    833 Views
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition teased; to be launched in October 2023
    • Bookings open against a token amount of Rs. 11,000
    • To be launched in October 2023 

    Nissan India has introduced the Magnite Kuro Special Edition in the country. Available only in the XV variant across two powertrains, the Magnite can be had in both manual and CVT transmission options. The bookings for the special edition have commenced against a token amount of Rs. 11,000 and is expected to launch in October 2023. 

    The styling elements of the Magnite Kuro Edition include an all-black exterior hue with black-coloured alloys, roof rails, and a skid plate. Then there are headlamps with black finish and a ‘Kuro’ badge on the front fender. Inside, the special edition of the crossover sports a complete black instrument panel, black door trims, and black interior accents. Additionally, it will get features like a 360-degree camera, wider IRVMs, centre console armrest with rear AC vents, wireless charger, and themed floor mats. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, 'This festive season, for the discerning customers seeking value and innovation, the Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition provides an all-black elegance with a suite of premium features combining style, value, and safety for a truly exceptional driving experience.'

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Nexon EV facelift launched in India; prices start from Rs. 14.74 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th SEP
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.38 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.21 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.72 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.15 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.38 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.82 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.04 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.08 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.79 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition teased; to be launched in October 2023