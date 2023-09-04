CarWale
    AD

    India-bound Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift spied testing

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    649 Views
    India-bound Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift spied testing
    • Expected to arrive as MY2024 model 
    • Limited nip and tuck on the prototype 

    Hyundai has commenced work on an update for the Ioniq 5. Expected to arrive next year as a 2024 model, the subtle facelift will be the first update for the Ioniq 5 since it first went on sale in the international markets a little over two years ago. 

    Ioniq 5 facelift expected changes? 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Front Three Quarter

    Although it is heavily cladded, the test prototype doesn’t appear to be carrying any major changes. In fact, the changes will only be limited to a slightly reworked rear bumper and some tweaks to the front fascia. There are also some changes to the parking sensors since that’s the only part that gets prominent inclusion in the heavy cladding.  

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Side View

    The rest of the prototype is wearing everything that the current road-going version offers, including the 21-inch alloy wheels. There might be a few changes inside the cabin. More features in an already long feature list are also expected with this update. 

    But are there any mechanical changes? 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Rear Three Quarter

    This being a minor facelift, we don’t think there will be changes to the motors or the batteries. There are currently two battery options for the Ioniq 5 in the international markets and single- and dual-motor configurations. The update might bring in more claimed range with improved battery management but that’s something we’ll have to wait to confirm. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Front View

    Hyundai recently also introduced the high-performance Ioniq 5 N with a whopping 600bhp (641bhp in boost mode) of power and a lot of hardware to put a grin on the driver’s face. So it is likely that Hyundai would bring some of the hardware seen on the N to the standard version with this update. 

    When will it come to India? 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Front Three Quarter

    We do expect this refreshed Ioniq 5 to break cover in late 2023 and go on sale internationally by the middle of next year. And so India-debut is expected to happen right after that.  

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Image
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 45.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda Elevate India Live Launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8220 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7546 Views
    47 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    1st Sep 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.33 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 48.73 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 48.73 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 48.26 Lakh
    PuneRs. 48.73 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 48.72 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 51.48 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 48.74 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 48.72 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 48.67 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8220 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7546 Views
    47 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift spied testing