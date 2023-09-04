India-bound Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift spied testing

Expected to arrive as MY2024 model

Limited nip and tuck on the prototype

Hyundai has commenced work on an update for the Ioniq 5. Expected to arrive next year as a 2024 model, the subtle facelift will be the first update for the Ioniq 5 since it first went on sale in the international markets a little over two years ago.

Ioniq 5 facelift expected changes?

Although it is heavily cladded, the test prototype doesn’t appear to be carrying any major changes. In fact, the changes will only be limited to a slightly reworked rear bumper and some tweaks to the front fascia. There are also some changes to the parking sensors since that’s the only part that gets prominent inclusion in the heavy cladding.

The rest of the prototype is wearing everything that the current road-going version offers, including the 21-inch alloy wheels. There might be a few changes inside the cabin. More features in an already long feature list are also expected with this update.

But are there any mechanical changes?

This being a minor facelift, we don’t think there will be changes to the motors or the batteries. There are currently two battery options for the Ioniq 5 in the international markets and single- and dual-motor configurations. The update might bring in more claimed range with improved battery management but that’s something we’ll have to wait to confirm.

Hyundai recently also introduced the high-performance Ioniq 5 N with a whopping 600bhp (641bhp in boost mode) of power and a lot of hardware to put a grin on the driver’s face. So it is likely that Hyundai would bring some of the hardware seen on the N to the standard version with this update.

When will it come to India?

We do expect this refreshed Ioniq 5 to break cover in late 2023 and go on sale internationally by the middle of next year. And so India-debut is expected to happen right after that.