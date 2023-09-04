CarWale
    Honda Elevate India Live Launch

    CarWale Team

    Launched in India!

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Honda Elevate has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs.11 lakh (Ex-showroom). Variant-wise prices to follow soon!

    VariantsEx-showroom
    SVRs. 11 lakh
    VRs. 12.11 lakh
    V CVTRs. 13.21 lakh
    VXRs. 13.50 lakh
    VX CVTRs. 14.60 lakh
    ZXRs. 14.90 lakh
    ZX CVTRs. 16 lakh

    Dimensions compared

    Left Side View

    How does the Elevate stack up against its rivals in terms of dimensions? We have looked at it, in detail, against cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.   

    ADAS

    Right Front Three Quarter

    One of the main selling points of the Honda Elevate will be its Level-2 ADAS driver assistance systems. Dubbed Honda Sensing, it includes features like adaptive cruise control, auto high beam, lead car departure notification system, lane keep assist and collision mitigation braking system. You also get six airbags, hill start assist, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounting points. 

    Top features

    Dashboard

    The fully loaded ZX variant gets features like level-2 ADAS, a 10.25-inch display for the infotainment system, blindspot monitor, LED headlights, leatherette upholstery and climate control with rear AC vents. 

    Honda Elevate specifications

    Engine Shot

    The Honda Elevate is being offered with a 1.5-litre petrol that produces 119bhp/145Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. We had anticipated an eHEV powertrain for the Elevate but Honda is playing the long game and will come out with a BEV Elevate in 2026. 

    Our driving impressions!

    Right Front Three Quarter

    We have driven the top-spec ZX variant of the Elevate and this is what we think of this new Honda SUV!

    Get set!

    Honda Elevate Left Front Three Quarter

    After the unveiling of Honda's first mid-size SUV, Elevate on 6 June, the automaker is all set to announce the prices today at 11:30 am. Stay tuned for all the action. 

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
