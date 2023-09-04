Honda Elevate India Live Launch

The Honda Elevate has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs.11 lakh (Ex-showroom). Variant-wise prices to follow soon! Variants Ex-showroom SV Rs. 11 lakh V Rs. 12.11 lakh V CVT Rs. 13.21 lakh VX Rs. 13.50 lakh VX CVT Rs. 14.60 lakh ZX Rs. 14.90 lakh ZX CVT Rs. 16 lakh

One of the main selling points of the Honda Elevate will be its Level-2 ADAS driver assistance systems. Dubbed Honda Sensing, it includes features like adaptive cruise control, auto high beam, lead car departure notification system, lane keep assist and collision mitigation braking system. You also get six airbags, hill start assist, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounting points.

The fully loaded ZX variant gets features like level-2 ADAS, a 10.25-inch display for the infotainment system, blindspot monitor, LED headlights, leatherette upholstery and climate control with rear AC vents.

The Honda Elevate is being offered with a 1.5-litre petrol that produces 119bhp/145Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. We had anticipated an eHEV powertrain for the Elevate but Honda is playing the long game and will come out with a BEV Elevate in 2026.

We have driven the top-spec ZX variant of the Elevate and this is what we think of this new Honda SUV!