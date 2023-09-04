Honda Elevate deliveries to begin today

- Elevate prices in India to be announced soon

- The model has already started reaching dealerships

Honda Elevate booking and launch details

Honda Cars India commenced pre-bookings of the Elevate mid-size SUV in July for Rs. 21,000. The company is set to reveal the prices of the Grand Vitara and Creta rival later today. Deliveries of the model, which is available in four variants across seven colours, are scheduled to begin later today (4 September).

New Elevate exterior design

On the outside, the 2024 Honda Elevate will get sweptback headlamps, large grille with a chrome strip, triangular housing for the fog lights, faux skid plates, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, and LED taillights.

2024 Honda Elevate interior and features

The interiors of the new Elevate will come equipped with a dual-tone theme, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, wireless charger, cruise control, automatic climate control, and an ADAS suite.

Elevate mid-size SUV engine and specifications

Powering the upcoming Elevate is a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine generating an output of 119bhp and 145Nm of torque, mated with a six-speed manual unit or a CVT unit. There will be no diesel or hybrid versions on offer, but instead, Honda will introduce an EV based on the Elevate by 2026.