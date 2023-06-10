Honda Elevate revealed: Dimensions compared with Creta and C-SUVs

The Honda Elevate made its global premiere in India on 6 June, 2023. It is the Japanese carmaker's much-awaited contestant in the popular C-SUV segment. And Honda has officially revealed the engine specifications and dimensions of the Elevate. So here is a detailed comparison of the new Honda Elevate with its direct rivals in terms of dimensions.

Elevate vs C-SUV rivals:

The Honda Elevate goes up against formidable and well-established rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

What are the dimensions of the Honda Elevate?

The Honda Elevate measures 4,312mm in length, is 1,790mm wide, and stands tall at 1,690mm. The wheelbase is 2,650mm.

Length:

At 4,365mm, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the longest SUV in the segment. It is followed by its sibling, the Grand Vitara spanning 4,345mm in length. Then comes the Astor with 4,323mm followed by the Seltos at 4,315mm. Honda's newest entry, the Elevate, ranks next with a 4,312mm overall length. The segment leader, Creta, is just 12mm less in comparison to the Elevate. Meanwhile, the Kushaq and Taigun sit at 4,225mm and 4,221mm, respectively.

Car Length (in mm) Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 4365 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 4345 MG Astor 4323 Kia Seltos 4315 Honda Elevate 4312 Hyundai Creta 4300 Skoda Kushaq 4225 Volkswagen Taigun 4221

Width:

Of the lot, the MG Astor is the widest at 1,809mm. Following it is the Seltos (1,800mm), whereas the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder are 1,795mm wide. The newcomer Honda Elevate matches the Hyundai Creta with a width of 1,790mm. Meanwhile, the Taigun and Kushaq rank last with their width of 1,760mm.

Car Width (in mm) MG Astor 1809 Kia Seltos 1800 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1795 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1795 Honda Elevate 1790 Hyundai Creta 1790 Skoda Kushaq 1760 Volkswagen Taigun 1760

Height:

Amongst its rivals, the new Elevate is the tallest at 1,690mm. The Astor is second best with 1,650mm height, whereas the Grand Vitara/Hyryder pair measures 1,645mm. Meanwhile, the German duo are 1,612mm in height. The Creta stands at 1,635m while the Seltos measures 1,620mm.

Car Height (in mm) Honda Elevate 1690 MG Astor 1650 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1645 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1645 Hyundai Creta 1635 Kia Seltos 1620 Volkswagen Taigun 1612 Skoda Kushaq 1612

Wheelbase:

While they might not rank higher when it comes to length, width, or height, the Taigun and Kushaq have the longest wheelbase in this segment at 2,651mm (for both). Meanwhile, the new Honda Elevate offers the third longest wheelbase spanning 2,650mm (just 1mm less than the German cars). The Korean duo of Creta and Seltos has a wheelbase of 2,610mm followed by the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, both of which have a wheelbase of 2,600mm. The smallest wheelbase in the segment is offered by the MG Astor (2,585mm).