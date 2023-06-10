CarWale
    Honda Elevate revealed: Dimensions compared with Creta and C-SUVs

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Honda Elevate revealed: Dimensions compared with Creta and C-SUVs

    The Honda Elevate made its global premiere in India on 6 June, 2023. It is the Japanese carmaker's much-awaited contestant in the popular C-SUV segment. And Honda has officially revealed the engine specifications and dimensions of the Elevate. So here is a detailed comparison of the new Honda Elevate with its direct rivals in terms of dimensions. 

    Elevate vs C-SUV rivals: 

    The Honda Elevate goes up against formidable and well-established rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    What are the dimensions of the Honda Elevate? 

    The Honda Elevate measures 4,312mm in length, is 1,790mm wide, and stands tall at 1,690mm. The wheelbase is 2,650mm. 

    Length: 

    At 4,365mm, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the longest SUV in the segment. It is followed by its sibling, the Grand Vitara spanning 4,345mm in length. Then comes the Astor with 4,323mm followed by the Seltos at 4,315mm. Honda's newest entry, the Elevate, ranks next with a 4,312mm overall length. The segment leader, Creta, is just 12mm less in comparison to the Elevate. Meanwhile, the Kushaq and Taigun sit at 4,225mm and 4,221mm, respectively.  

    CarLength (in mm)
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder4365
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara4345
    MG Astor4323
    Kia Seltos 4315
    Honda Elevate 4312
    Hyundai Creta 4300
    Skoda Kushaq4225
    Volkswagen Taigun4221

    Width:  

    Of the lot, the MG Astor is the widest at 1,809mm. Following it is the Seltos (1,800mm), whereas the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder are 1,795mm wide. The newcomer Honda Elevate matches the Hyundai Creta with a width of 1,790mm. Meanwhile, the Taigun and Kushaq rank last with their width of 1,760mm.  

    CarWidth  (in mm)
    MG Astor1809
    Kia Seltos 1800
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara1795
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder1795
    Honda Elevate 1790
    Hyundai Creta 1790
    Skoda Kushaq1760
    Volkswagen Taigun1760

    Height:  

    Amongst its rivals, the new Elevate is the tallest at 1,690mm. The Astor is second best with 1,650mm height, whereas the Grand Vitara/Hyryder pair measures 1,645mm. Meanwhile, the German duo are 1,612mm in height. The Creta stands at 1,635m while the Seltos measures 1,620mm.  

    CarHeight  (in mm)
    Honda Elevate1690
    MG Astor1650
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara1645
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder1645
    Hyundai Creta 1635
    Kia Seltos 1620
    Volkswagen Taigun1612
    Skoda Kushaq1612

    Wheelbase: 

    While they might not rank higher when it comes to length, width, or height, the Taigun and Kushaq have the longest wheelbase in this segment at 2,651mm (for both). Meanwhile, the new Honda Elevate offers the third longest wheelbase spanning 2,650mm (just 1mm less than the German cars). The Korean duo of Creta and Seltos has a wheelbase of 2,610mm followed by the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, both of which have a wheelbase of 2,600mm. The smallest wheelbase in the segment is offered by the MG Astor (2,585mm).

    CarHeight  (in mm)
    Volkswagen Taigun2651
    Skoda Kushaq2651
    Honda Elevate2650
    Hyundai Creta 2610
    Kia Seltos 2610
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder2600
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara2600
    MG Astor2585
    Honda Elevate Image
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
