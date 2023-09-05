CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift launching soon: Top 5 interior highlights

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Nexon facelift launching soon: Top 5 interior highlights

    - Nexon facelift prices in India to be revealed on 14 September

    - Bookings commenced on 4 September

    New Nexon facelift booking and delivery details

    Tata Motors unveiled the facelifted Nexon in India last week, ahead of its launch scheduled to take place on 14 September. The brand commenced bookings of the updated model on 5 September. Let us take a closer look at the top interior highlights of the sub-four-metre SUV.

    New interior theme

    Tata Nexon Facelift Rear Seats

    The 2023 Nexon gets a new all-black interior theme across the variant range, while the top-spec Fearless+ S gets a purple theme if chosen in the Fearless Purple paint job. Further, customers choosing the Ocean Blue exterior finish get colour-coordinated door pads, while all the others receive white door pads.

    Multiple screens all around

    Tata Nexon Facelift Dashboard

    The party piece of the new Nexon is the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets a fully digital instrument cluster, touch controls for the AC, and a plastic insert on the steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

    360-degree camera

    Tata Nexon Facelift 360-Degree Camera Control

    For the first time, the Nexon gets a 360-degree camera. It is the third car in the segment after the Brezza and the Fronx to get this feature.

    Ventilated front seats

    Tata Nexon Facelift Front Row Seats

    A brand new feature in the facelifted Nexon includes ventilated front seats. Two other notable features include paddle shifters and a JBL-sourced, eight-speaker music system with a subwoofer.

    Height-adjustable front seats

    The Nexon facelift gets a height-adjustable seat not just for the driver but also for the front passenger. This is not only a segment-first feature, but also something that is not offered in cars a few segments above as well.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
