MG Astor Black Edition to be launched in India on 6 September

- Will get gloss black treatment inside out

- To be based on the top-spec Savvy variant

MG Motor India has released the first teaser of the Astor Black Storm edition. Slated to be launched in the coming weeks, the special edition will boast of blacked-out elements inside out and will be based on the top-spec Savvy trim.

Astor Black Storm: Exterior upgrades

The Black Storm edition of the Astor will be painted in a Starry Black hue. Further, the chrome elements will be swapped for a gloss black treatment with a black front grille and alloy wheels with red colour brake callipers. Like the Gloster Blackstorm, it will also wear a ‘BlackStorm’ badge on the front fenders.

Interior of Astor Black Storm

The cabin will follow a full black theme with red accents on the dashboards, door pads, and seat upholstery. As for the features, the Astor will come loaded with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable driver seat

Astor Black Storm: Engine and gearbox options

The Astor Black Storm will most likely be offered with a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. It will be mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

When will the Astor Black Storm edition launch?

It will be launched in India on 6 September and will lock horns with special edition models of other manufacturers such as Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, Kia Seltos X Line, Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Midnight Black.