    Honda Elevate launched in India: Warranty details explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Honda Elevate launched in India: Warranty details explained

    - Elevate prices in India start at Rs. 11 lakh

    - Deliveries are currently underway

    2023 Elevate launch price, colours, and variants

    Honda Cars India launched the Elevate in the country with prices starting at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The Grand Vitara and Creta rival is available in four variants - SV, V, VX, and ZX. Further, customers can choose from a range of 10 colour options. In this article, let us take a closer look at the warranty offered with the mid-size SUV.

    Honda Elevate warranty details

    The Honda Elevate is available with a standard warranty of three years or unlimited kilometres, whichever is first. Similarly, the carmaker offers an extended warranty for the fourth and fifth-year, as well as unlimited kilometres. To top it off, the car gets Honda’s 10-year anytime warranty across the variant line-up.

    New Elevate engine and specifications

    At the heart of the Elevate is a 1.5-litre, iVTEC petrol engine that is tuned to produce a maximum output of 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. We have driven the Honda Elevate, and our review is live on the website.

