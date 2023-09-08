Hyundai i20 facelift launched; available in 5 variants and 8 colours

Powered by a sole 1.2-litre NA petrol engine

Gets a new Amazon Grey exterior paint

The Hyundai i20 facelift has launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model is available in five variants and eight colour options. The facelifted hatchback gets cosmetic upgrades on its exterior and interior.

The new Hyundai i20 can be had in five trims- Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). As for its colour options, the hatchback now gets eight exterior paint schemes including Amazon Grey (new), Atlas White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White with black roof, and Fiery Red with black roof.

In terms of design, the new i20 sports revised front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps with arrow-shaped LED DRLs, tweaked front grille, redesigned rear profile, and a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the i20 facelift cabin remains identical to the outgoing iteration. It comes loaded with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system, ambient lighting, wireless charger, automatic climate control, and cruise control. Further, the safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HSC, VSM, rear parking camera with sensors, and TPMS.

Under the hood, the updated hatchback is equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an iMT unit. The BS6 2.0-compliant motor is tuned to generate 82bhp and 115Nm of peak torque. Additionally, with the latest update, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor has been axed from the i20’s range.