    Honda Elevate launched – All you need to know

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Honda Elevate launched – All you need to know

    Market introduction

    The introduction of the Elevate was a gate pass for Honda to enter the competitive world of mid-segment SUVs. Before this, Honda had only two players, the City and the Amaze, which helped it gain some figures and sustain itself in the Indian market. But, after seeing the demand for SUVs from the buyers, Honda had to give birth to the Elevate. In this article, we will try to convey all the things that you should know about the recently launched Honda Elevate

    Variants and colours

    Honda Elevate Left Front Three Quarter

    The five-seater SUV is broadly offered in four trims, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX. Customers can choose the Elevate from seven different exterior hues. This includes a new Phoenix Orange Pearl, Obsidian Blue, Radiant Red, Platinum White, Golden Brown, Lunar Silver, and Meteoroid Gray.

    Design and exterior

    Honda Elevate Grille

    Honda has designed the Elevate in such a way that it attracts both the young and old Indian crowd. It showcases the masculine presence and the chiselled bodylines. Some of the key design elements of this Creta rival include a bold fascia with a huge front grille. This is complemented by a wide bumper that houses the fog lamps. It gets sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs placed above it. 

    Honda Elevate Right Side View

    On the sides, the SUV dominates its stance with roof rails, squared wheel arches with black claddings, all four disc brakes, and dual-tone 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the Elevate gets L-shaped inverted LED taillamps, freshly designed rear bumper with a skid plate, defogger, rear wiper with a washer, and a shark fin antenna. 

    Interior

    Honda Elevate Dashboard

    Coming to the interior, the SUV showcases a luxurious cabin with the use of premium materials that include soft-touch elements and a dual-tone dashboard, large 10.25-inch floating infotainment touchscreen with wireless mobile connectivity, an eight-inch MID display, and voice command support for smartphone connectivity. Other features include automatic climate control, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, single-pane sunroof, and a wireless charger. 

    Engine and mileage

    Honda Elevate Engine Shot

    The Honda Elevate continues to get the same powertrain as that of the Honda City. It is powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine that generates 119bhp and 145Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT unit. Notably, the automaker claims that the MT variant of the Elevate returns a fuel efficiency of 15.31kmpl, while the CVT, on the other hand, returns a mileage of 16.92kmpl.

    Safety and features

    Honda Elevate Front Passenger Airbag

    On the safety front, the Elevate comes equipped with six airbags, three-point seatbelts, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, and vehicle stability assist. Moreover, it also gets Honda Sensing ADAS tech that includes features like collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lead car departure notification, and auto high-beam.

    Prices 

    Honda Elevate Left Rear Three Quarter

    The following are the variant-wise, ex-showroom prices of the Honda Elevate:

    VariantsEx-showroom price
    SV MTRs. 10,99,900 
    V MTRs. 12,10,900
    V CVTRs. 13,20,900
    VX MTRs. 13,49,900
    VX CVTRs.14,59,900
    ZX MTRs. 14,89,900
    ZX CVTRs. 15,99,900
    Honda Elevate Image
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
