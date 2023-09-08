CarWale
    Toyota Rumion CNG waiting period in India increased

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    414 Views
    Toyota Rumion CNG waiting period in India increased

    - Rumion prices in India start at Rs. 10.29 lakh

    - Available in petrol and CNG versions

    Toyota Rumion launch price and variant options

    The Toyota Rumion was launched in India last month, with prices starting at Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ertiga-based MPV is offered in three variants, namely S, G, and V, across five paint options.

    Rumion CNG waiting period across the country

    Toyota Rumion Right Front Three Quarter

    The Toyota Rumion CNG variants currently command a waiting period of up to 17 weeks, which is higher compared to the timeline of the petrol variants, which stands at up to eight weeks. The waiting period of the MPV was exclusively revealed for specific cities, details of which are live on our website. The latter was lower in numbers compared to the new timelines.

    Toyota Rumion engine and specifications

    Under the hood, the Rumion is powered by a 1.5-litre, NA petrol engine sending power to the wheels via a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. In petrol mode, the car produces 102bhp and 137Nm, while the output is reduced to 87bhp and 121Nm in CNG mode.

    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
