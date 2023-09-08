Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period comes down to 15 months

- Hybrid variants attract the highest waiting period

- Bookings halted for the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants

Toyota launched the Innova Hycross in the country in December 2022. Since then, the MPV has had a great demand and an overwhelming response from the Indian crowd. That said, the Hycross now commands a high waiting period in the country.

Currently, the petrol variants of the Innova Hycross attract a waiting period of six to seven months, while the waiting period for the hybrid variants stretches up to 15 months from the day of booking. This may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors.

In other news, the brand has temporarily halted bookings for the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) petrol-hybrid variants of the MPV. This was put into force on 8 April, 2023 after the manufacturer stated that the ongoing supply challenges were the reason behind the temporary halting of the bookings. However, it continues to take bookings for other variants and promises to deliver it to customers as soon as possible.

Under the hood, the Hycross is available in two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre gasoline and a 2.0-litre strong-hybrid engine. The former belts out 150bhp and 187Nm of torque. The latter, on the other hand, generates an additional 111bhp compared to that of the petrol mill and 206Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a CVT and e-CVT unit, respectively.