Maruti Wagon R gets discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 in September 2023

- Wagon R prices in India start at Rs. 5.54 lakh

- Limited-period discounts valid till 30 September

Maruti discounts in September 2023

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships, across the Arena and Nexa chain, are offering discounts on various models this month. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Wagon R discounts

The petrol-powered Wagon R is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. The CNG version of the hatchback is offered with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Maruti cars latest updates

The Maruti Arena chain of dealerships recently celebrated its sixth anniversary in India. This dealership currently retails models including the Alto, Brezza, Ertiga, Swift, Wagon R, Dzire, Celerio, S-Presso, and Eeco. The brand will introduce its first electric offering in 2025, showcased earlier this year as the eVX concept.