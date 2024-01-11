Audi India retails 7,931 units in CY2023

Registered a Y-o-Y growth of 89 per cent

SUV sales witnessed an annual growth of 174 per cent

The German luxury car manufacturer, Audi, has announced that it retailed 7,931 units registering a Y-o-Y growth of 89 per cent in the CY2023. The sales of the SUV range registered an annual growth of 174 per cent while the performance and lifestyle cars, including the e-tron range, have grown by 40 per cent during the said period.

Recently, the automaker inaugurated the country’s first ultra-fast charging station in Mumbai. Located at MMRDA parking, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, this charging station has five charging bays and is enabled by a 500A liquid-cooled gun that can deliver up to 360kW of power to an electric vehicle.

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India, said, “2023 marks another successful year for us and our diverse and desirable product portfolio continues to garner robust demand. We remain steadfast to an upward trajectory, instituting industry-first initiatives, and delivering unparalleled luxury experiences. Our retail footprint is expanding, culminating in the year-end with a total of 64 touch points (including showrooms and workshops) and 25 Audi Approved: plus showrooms nationwide. We are confident that this momentum will carry into 2024.” He further added, “One in every four customers is a repeat Audi buyer and this tells us that we are on the right path. We will continue to focus on industry-best offerings for our customers and of course, bringing the very best products to India.”