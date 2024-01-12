Maruti Fronx attracts discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 in January 2024

Fronx prices in India start at Rs. 7.46 lakh

Sold exclusively via Nexa showrooms

Select Maruti Suzuki dealers are offering discounts on a few models this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts, across the Arena and Nexa dealerships.

The Maruti Fronx is currently offered with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000. It is to be noted that these benefits are applicable only to the turbo variants of the Baleno-based coupe SUV.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is powered by a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. Also up for offer is a CNG version. Customers can choose from five variants, including Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. Moreover, there are seven mono tone and three dual-tone options in the colour palette.