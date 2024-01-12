CarWale
    Kia Sonet facelift launched in India at Rs. 7.99 lakh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Kia Sonet facelift launched in India at Rs. 7.99 lakh
    • Offered in seven variants across petrol and diesel powertrains 
    • Features Level 1 ADAS with 10 safety functions

    Unveiled in December 2023, Kia India has finally launched the much-awaited Sonet facelift in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This Hyundai Venue-rival will be offered in seven variants, namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line, across 11 exterior paint shades, review of which is already live on our website. 

    Kia Sonet facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of updates, the 2024 Sonet gets a revised fascia with a new grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, freshly designed LED headlamps, LED-connected taillamps, and a pair of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Coming to the interior, it gets a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, digital instrument cluster that is borrowed from the Seltos facelift, ventilated front seats, redesigned aircon panel, surround view monitor, and a Level 1 ADAS suite featuring 10 safety functions.

    Kia Sonet facelift Engine Shot

    The Sonet facelift retains its powertrains from the outgoing model. It continues to be offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Customers can configure these motors with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Notably, the automaker has also revealed the mileage of these engines.

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Kia Sonet facelift:

    EngineTransmissionVariantEx-showroom price
    1.2-litre NA petrol5 MTHTERs. 7.99 lakh
    HTKRs. 8.79 lakh
    HTK+Rs. 9.90 lakh
    1.0-litre turbo petroliMTHTK+Rs. 10.49 lakh
    HTXRs. 11.49 lakh
    HTX+Rs. 13.39 lakh
    7 DCTHTXRs. 12.29 lakh
    GTX+Rs. 14.50 lakh
    X-lineRs. 14.69 lakh
    1.5-litre diesel 6 MTHTERs. 9.79 lakh
    HTKRs. 10.39 lakh
    HTK+Rs. 11.39 lakh
    HTXRs. 11.99 lakh
    HTX+Rs. 13.69 lakh
    6 iMTHTXRs. 12.60 lakh
    HTX+Rs. 14.39 lakh
    6 ATHTXRs. 12.99 lakh
    GTX+Rs. 15.50 lakh
    X-LineRs. 15.69 lakh
    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
