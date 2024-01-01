Toyota Kirloskar Motor record sales of 21,372 units in December 2023

1,495 units of Urban Cruiser Hyryder were exported

Registers 46 per cent Y-o-Y growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has achieved an important milestone at the end of 2023. The Japanese automaker registered the ever-highest annual sales of over 2.33 lakh units in 2023. This is a 46 per cent growth on a Y-o-Y basis.

Last month, the carmaker achieved 21,372 unit sales. This is a significant boost in the sales number, as in November 2023, the brand recorded sales of 17,818 units. Meanwhile, the export number stood at 1,495 units. Notably, the automaker currently exports the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara-based SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in international markets.

Commenting on the robust sales performance, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said “The year 2023 was tremendous for TKM, both in terms of volume sold as well as rolling out several customer-friendly initiatives such as complimentary Roadside Assistance Program for 5 years in pursuit of providing Mass Happiness to All by enhancing the customer ownership experience. We would like to thank our customers for showing their love and trust on our vehicles. Growth of 46 per cent as compared to last CY came from across the product portfolio. The consistent month-on-month performance, coupled with a year-round upward trend, indicates a growing customer interest in all our line-up of cars. Popular models, including the Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the New Innova Crysta and the Glanza remain instrumental in driving our growth. Our customer connect events such as the “Great 4X4 Expedition by Toyota” have also enhanced the enduring appeal of SUV models such as the Hilux, Fortuner and Legender continue to further strengthen their positions in their respective segments. Camry Hybrid is continuing to make positive contributions to our growth numbers. Recent launches of the All-New Vellfire and Toyota Rumion also enabled us to close the year on a record high.