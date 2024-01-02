CarWale
    2024 Hyundai Creta: Top 5 things teased through new images

    Ninad Ambre

    2024 Hyundai Creta: Top 5 things teased through new images

    - Bookings open today

    - Launch expected on 16 January

    Hyundai is all set to launch the new Creta in India by 16 January 2023. The carmaker has started teasing new pictures of the car with its brand ambassadors Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Here are the top five things that have been revealed from the new images unveiling the new design and features of the SUV.

    1. Revised face

    Unlike the current Creta on sale, the 2024 iteration gets a new radiator grille with chrome inserts. The DRLs are nicely integrated into this grille and give a connected feel. The upright hood design continues with the headlamps integrated into the bumper and also sports quad beam LEDs.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Front View

    2. New connected tail lamps

    The rear section of the Creta has also been revised with connected LED DRLs on the tailgate. This design is in line with the connected DRL design in the front.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Rear View

    3. New colour option and variants

    The carmaker will be offering the Creta in a new Robust Emerald Pearl shade along with five other mono-tone colour options like Titan Grey, Ranger Khaki, Fiery Red, Atlas White, and Abyss Black. There's a dual-tone colour too, but in Atlas White with a black roof only. Then, there are seven variants, namely, the base E trim, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and the top-spec SX (O).

    4. Integrated screens

    The interior shot also reveals the updated cabin with an integrated infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster that looks seamless.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Dashboard

    5. Powertrain options confirmed

    The new Creta will have three engine options, including the 1.5-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol, 1.5-litre MPi petrol, and the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel motor. Regarding transmission, it has four options including a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), and a seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission).

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Grille
    Hyundai Creta Facelift Image
    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Next 
    2024 Hyundai Creta colour and variant details revealed

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Gallery

