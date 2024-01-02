2024 Hyundai Creta: Top 5 things teased through new images

- Bookings open today

- Launch expected on 16 January

Hyundai is all set to launch the new Creta in India by 16 January 2023. The carmaker has started teasing new pictures of the car with its brand ambassadors Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Here are the top five things that have been revealed from the new images unveiling the new design and features of the SUV.

1. Revised face

Unlike the current Creta on sale, the 2024 iteration gets a new radiator grille with chrome inserts. The DRLs are nicely integrated into this grille and give a connected feel. The upright hood design continues with the headlamps integrated into the bumper and also sports quad beam LEDs.

2. New connected tail lamps

The rear section of the Creta has also been revised with connected LED DRLs on the tailgate. This design is in line with the connected DRL design in the front.

3. New colour option and variants

The carmaker will be offering the Creta in a new Robust Emerald Pearl shade along with five other mono-tone colour options like Titan Grey, Ranger Khaki, Fiery Red, Atlas White, and Abyss Black. There's a dual-tone colour too, but in Atlas White with a black roof only. Then, there are seven variants, namely, the base E trim, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and the top-spec SX (O).

4. Integrated screens

The interior shot also reveals the updated cabin with an integrated infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster that looks seamless.

5. Powertrain options confirmed

The new Creta will have three engine options, including the 1.5-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol, 1.5-litre MPi petrol, and the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel motor. Regarding transmission, it has four options including a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), and a seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission).