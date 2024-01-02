Hyundai Creta facelift interior teased ahead of launch

2024 Creta to be launched in India on 16 January

Bookings open for Rs. 25,000

Hyundai India opened bookings for the updated Creta in the country earlier today (2 January, 2024) for Rs. 25,000. Ahead of its price announcement on 16 January, the company has teased the interior of the model in a new image.

As seen in the image, the 2024 Hyundai Creta will receive a massive overhaul when it comes to the interior. The model will get a heavily updated centre console and dashboard, new single-piece unit housing the driver’s display (new coloured unit) and infotainment screen, and a new gear lever. Further, it will receive touch controls for the AC functions, backlit switches on the doors, new AC vents, ambient lighting, dual-tone interior theme, and a four-spoke steering wheel. Also up for offer will be a 360-degree camera.

The Creta, in its facelifted avatar, will carry over the 1.5-litre, NA petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel mill at launch. Joining this line-up will be the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options will include six-speed manual and automatic units, IVT unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit. The carmaker has also revealed the variant and colour options, details of which are live on our website.