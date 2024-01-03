Tata Altroz waiting period extends up to 8 weeks

CNG variants have the maximum waiting duration

Prices in India start at Rs. 6.60 lakh

The Tata Altroz is the brand’s only premium hatchback on sale in the country. It is available at a starting price of Rs. 6.60 lakh (ex-showroom) across nine variants. The automaker will be hiking the prices of its entire range soon. Meanwhile, in this article, we have listed the latest waiting period for the Altroz in January 2024.

The Tata Altroz can be had with petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrain options coupled with manual and automatic gearboxes. As for the waiting period, the petrol and diesel versions with manual transmission have a waiting duration of four to six weeks. On the other hand, the automatic and CNG variants currently carry a period of six to eight weeks from the day of booking.

Mechanically, the premium hatchback is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol (can also be had in iCNG guise), a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and a six-speed DCT gearbox.