    Tata Altroz waiting period extends up to 8 weeks

    • CNG variants have the maximum waiting duration
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 6.60 lakh

    The Tata Altroz is the brand’s only premium hatchback on sale in the country. It is available at a starting price of Rs. 6.60 lakh (ex-showroom) across nine variants. The automaker will be hiking the prices of its entire range soon. Meanwhile, in this article, we have listed the latest waiting period for the Altroz in January 2024.

    Tata Altroz Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Tata Altroz can be had with petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrain options coupled with manual and automatic gearboxes. As for the waiting period, the petrol and diesel versions with manual transmission have a waiting duration of four to six weeks. On the other hand, the automatic and CNG variants currently carry a period of six to eight weeks from the day of booking.

    Mechanically, the premium hatchback is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol (can also be had in iCNG guise), a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and a six-speed DCT gearbox.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.80 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.11 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.52 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.86 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.92 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.49 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.90 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.69 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.57 Lakh

