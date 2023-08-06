What else can you buy for the price of the Tata Punch CNG?

Launched for Rs. 7.10 lakh

First in the segment electric sunroof

Punch CNG launched in India

Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Tata Punch CNG, or iCNG as Tata calls it, has finally been launched with a starting price of Rs. 7.10 lakh. It is available in five variants with one engine and gearbox option. We have covered the launch as well as what you get in each variant and now here is what you can buy for the price of a variant of the Tata Punch CNG range. We have looked specifically at its CNG-powered rivals for the Punch CNG.

Tata Punch iCNG Pure (Rs. 7.10 lakh) and Tata Punch Adventure (Rs. 7.85 lakh)

The base Tata Punch Pure has no immediate price rivals while the Punch Adventure CNG has a rival in the form of Maruti Swift VXi CNG that is priced at Rs 7.85 lakh.

Tata Punch iCNG Adventure Rhythm (Rs. 8.2 lakh)

This is the first variant where the Tata Punch goes up against its direct rival the Hyundai Exter in the S trim level that is priced at Rs. 8.24 lakh. You also get Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in the Sportz trim level and the Hyundai Aura S CNG both priced at Rs. 8.13 lakh.

Tata Punch iCNG Accomplished (Rs.8.85 lakh)

We move into the higher pricing spectrum of the Tata Punch CNG and for the price of this variant, you can have the Hyundai Exter SX (Rs.8.97 lakh), Hyundai Aura SX (Rs.8.90 lakh) and the Maruti Dzire ZXi (Rs. 9.07 lakh).

Tata Punch iCNG Dazzle (Rs. 9.68 lakh)

This is the most expensive CNG-powered Tata Punch that you can buy and in this price bracket you can have the Toyota Glanza G variant priced at Rs 9.63 lakh.

Tata Punch iCNG specifications

The Tata Punch CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 75bhp/103Nm and can only be had with a five-speed manual transmission.