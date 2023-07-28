CarWale
    Honda Elevate: Your questions answered

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Honda Elevate: Your questions answered

    The Honda Elevate is the newest offering in the highly competitive C-SUV segment. After its global premiere in June, the Elevate will go on sale in India in September. We have driven the new Elevate and the first drive review will be published on 1 August. But before that, here we have answered some important questions about the Elevate that our viewers asked us on social media. 

    Q1: What are the expected prices of the Honda Elevate? 

    Ans – We expect the Elevate to be priced between Rs. 10.5-15.5 lakh, ex-showroom. It should match the Honda City’s pricing if not undercut it. 

    Q2. What variants does the Honda Elevate get? 

    Ans – At this moment, Honda hasn’t given out the variant-wise feature distribution list. But you could expect similar variants as the City, so there should be the SV, V, VX, and ZX variants. 

    Q3. What is the mileage of the Honda Elevate? 

    Honda Elevate Engine Shot

    Ans – Honda claims 15.3kmpl for the manual and 16.9kmpl of mileage for the automatic version of the Elevate. We will give you the numbers of CarWale’s real-world fuel mileage soon. 

    Q4. How much boot space does the Honda Elevate offer? 

    Ans – There’s loads of it. The Elevate offers 458 litres of boot space, which is the best in the segment. 

    Honda Elevate Bootspace

    Q5. Is there an Elevate hybrid available? 

    Ans – No, there’s no hybrid powertrain for the Elevate, strong or otherwise. But an all-electric version of the Elevate will soon be available in 2026. 

    Q6. What are the safety ratings of the Honda Elevate? 

    Honda Elevate Right Rear Three Quarter

    Ans – The Elevate is a new car and has not been subjected to the GNCAP tests yet. But the Honda City, on which this SUV is based, has scored full five stars in the ASEAN NCAP test. So, we expect the Elevate to score similarly if and when tested. 

    Q7. What competition does the Honda Elevate face? 

    Ans – The Honda Elevate will compete in the C-SUV segment, which is already dominated by the Hyundai Creta, the recently updated Kia Seltos, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder pair, the German twins Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, and the MG Astor

    Honda Elevate Rear View

    A detailed first-drive review of the Honda Elevate will go live on 1 August at 11 am. Stay tuned for that.  

    Honda Elevate Image
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
