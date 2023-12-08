EXCLUSIVE! Nissan X-Trail spied testing in India

Expected to be launched in India in 2024

Will rival Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan

The Nissan X-Trail has been spotted testing in India ahead of its probable launch in the coming year. While the carmaker showcased the SUV in the country last year, it also confirmed that the X-Trail will be launched after it completes testing.

The spotted test mule was the latest generation of the SUV without any camouflage. It remains identical to the showcased unit and gets the signature V-motion front grille with split LED headlamps. The X-Trail sits on the CMF-C platform and is globally offered with a 2.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology.

The talking point of the X-Trail is Nissan’s ‘e-Power’. The technology comprises a 1.5-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with electric motors. Interestingly, the ICE only works as a generator and the vehicle is only powered by electric power, thus boosting overall mileage.

Furthermore, it remains to be seen if the X-Trail will be offered in 2WD or 4WD configuration for the Indian market. When launched in 2024, the Nissan X-Trail will lock horns against the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan along with Hyundai Tucson.

