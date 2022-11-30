CarWale

    Nissan reveals new all-wheel drive system for electric vehicles

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    531 Views
    - e-4ORCE system introduced on X-Trail and fully electric Ariya

    - e-4ORCE system introduced on X-Trail and fully electric Ariya 

    - Aims to offer better handing feel and grip  

    Nissan has revealed their new all-wheel drive system called e-4ORCE, specifically engineered for electric and electrified vehicles. In the case of the X-Trail, the dual e-motor system has a total output of 157kW (213bhp) with a 150kW (204bhp) front motor and a rear 100Kw (136bhp) motor. Nissan claims it has a 10,000 times faster rear torque response than a mechanical 4WD system.  

    The Ariya e-4ORCE, on the other hand, has a total system output of 225kW (306bhp). The e-4ORCE system uses the battery to power a twin motor system evenly distributed on each axle for independent wheel control. With the system on, Nissan says the drivers can follow the intended cornering line with minimal steering correction, allowing them to feel the progression of power in a better manner. 

    With e-4ORCE, the torque is distributed to the front and rear to maximize tire grip according to road surface conditions and the vehicle’s situation, while the braking is individually controlled for each of the four wheels.  

    Nissan X-Trail Image
    Nissan X-Trail
    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Nissan X-Trail spotted testing in India

