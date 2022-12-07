India-bound 2023 Nissan X-Trail launched in Australia

- Indian launch expected in mid of 2023

- To get five and seven-seater configurations

Nissan India recently unveiled the X-Trail, its upcoming flagship SUV for India. At the event, Nissan confirmed that the X-Trail will be the first model in its lineup to hit Indian roads in 2023.

The Japanese carmaker recently launched the new 2023 X-Trail in Australia; it is also known as the Nissan Rogue in the international market. It is available in five- and seven-seater configurations with 2WD and 4WD systems. The SUV comes in four trim levels: ST, ST-L, Ti, and Ti-L. The entry-level trim is priced at Rs 20.32 lakh (AU$ 36,750). The Ti-L is the range's most expensive variant, costing Rs 29.30 lakh (AU$ 52,990).

On the exterior, the 2023 X-Trail comes with adaptive matrix LED headlights, LED taillights, fog lights, rear camera, front and rear parking sensors, up to 19-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, motion sensing power tailgate with position memory, and more.

Inside the cabin, the long list of features includes quilted Nappa leather upholstery, powered front seats with memory function, leather heated steering wheel, sliding rear seats, heated front and rear seats, rear door sunshades, three-zone air conditioning, auto-dimming intelligent IRVM, TPMS, paddle shifters.

Moreover, there’s also a 10.8-inch head-up display, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment unit, 10-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, wireless charger, and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety, the Nissan X-Trail is equipped with the ProPILOT driver assistance system and ADAS christened as Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility Suite. This ADAS includes active safety features like predictive forward collision warning, intelligent cruise control with traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and prevention, rear cross-traffic alert and rear auto emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist calibration, junction assist, and driver attention alert.

The X-Trail is available in Australia with two engine choices, a 2.5-litre NA four-cylinder petrol engine and a turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. That said, the SUV is expected to arrive in India in 2023, with a price range of Rs 25-32 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon arrival, it will compete with the Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Compass, and Jeep Meridian.