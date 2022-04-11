2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 variant details and colour options revealed ahead of launch

- The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be offered in two variants across six colours

- Bookings for the updated model are currently underway

Maruti Suzuki recently began accepting bookings for the new XL6, the booking amount and other details of which can be read here. The carmaker has now revealed the colour options and variant details of the upcoming MPV.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be offered in two variants including Zeta and Alpha. Customers will be able to choose from six colours such as Nexa Blue (Celestial), Brave Khaki, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver, and Arctic White.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift will be a new 1.5-litre, DualJet, Dual VVT engine paired to a five-speed manual unit and a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit. A few other notable changes on the model could include a new grille, new alloy wheels, Suzuki Connect telematics, and an updated touchscreen infotainment system. The updated model, which will be launched in India on 21 April, was recently spotted undisguised, details and images of which are available here.