2022 Kia Seltos launched - Top 6 highlights

The refreshed Kia Seltos has been launched with 13 new enhancements and customers can book this updated version through dealerships or online. We'll get straight to the top six highlights that bring about the change in the 2022 model over its outgoing versions.

1. Diesel-iMT combo available

Earlier, the iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) was available only with the petrol version of the Seltos. Now, this has been coupled with a diesel engine as well.

2. New variant

The Seltos now comes in a new variant HTX AT powered by a 1.5-litre diesel powertrain adding to the choices that a prospective buyer can have.

3. AT versions get paddle-shifters

The carmaker now offers paddle shifters along with multi-drive and traction modes in the automatic versions of the car for a more responsive driving experience.

4. Additional airbags

Also, with an enhanced focus on safety, Kia India now offers four airbags as standard across all variants of the Seltos. These include curtain airbags in addition to the dual front airbags.

5. New exterior colours

This refreshed version of the SUV will also get new body paint options —Imperial Blue and Sparkling Silver, apart from the standard colour palette.

6. Updated app

Kia's Connect app has also been updated with new features to provide advanced connectivity to the Seltos owners.