    Hyundai Venue facelift design leaked ahead of its launch

    Nikhil Puthran

    Hyundai Venue facelift design leaked ahead of its launch

    The Hyundai Venue facelift was spied testing in the country on a few occasions. This time around, the leaked images of the Hyundai Venue facelift reveal fresh styling elements. It is believed that these new updates are likely to be seen in the production-ready model. Additionally, the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift is also expected to get new features over the current model. 

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Front View

    Based on what can be seen, the fascia is highlighted by a large redesigned grille and a new bumper with a wider black insert. Further, the headlamps are expected to get a dark tinge and are flanked by a new LED DRL pattern. The updated model is also likely to get a redesigned silver skid plate. Prima facie, the upcoming Venue facelift appears to get matured and premium styling elements over the current model. 

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Left Side View

    As for the sides, it does not appear to be too different from the current model. As seen in the images, the Venue facelift is expected to get sleeker ORVMs with turn indicators and redesigned dual-tone alloy wheels for freshness. 

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    The rear section is expected to get significant updates over the current model. The upcoming Venue facelift might get redesigned LED taillights that are connected by a sleek LED strip. Additionally, the redesigned rear bumper now gets a thick dark insert with reflectors on both ends and a wide silver skid plate in the lower half. Some of the additional styling elements include body-coloured spoiler, shark fin antenna, and silver roof rails. The sunroof is expected to be offered in the top-spec variants. 

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Car Roof

    The current model is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 99bhp and 240Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi is the powerful one of the lot, with an output of 118bhp/172Nm torque. Alternatively, the 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm. It is to be seen if the updated model will also get similar engine options.

    Image Source: Hum3D

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Gallery

    • Hyundai Venue Facelift Left Side View
