BMW showcases Edition ColorVision 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupé

German luxury automaker BMW has introduced the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupé with the Edition ColorVision package. These new models are part of the M division’s 50th anniversary celebrations. In fact, BMW recently showcased 50 Jahre edition versions of the high-performance M3 and M4.

The 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupé Edition ColorVision models get eight different exterior tone options, while BMW Individual paints are available as an option. Interestingly, BMW also offers a choice of 50 distinctive M colour shades, including ‘historically significant’ paint options, such as Dakar Yellow, Daytona Violet, and Macao Blue.

BMW has bestowed the special-edition models with a set of 18-inch M alloy wheels finished in dual-tone Black and Silver colours. Meanwhile, the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupé Edition ColorVision are based on their corresponding M Sport models.

On the inside, 1 series and 2 Series Gran Coupé features new interior tones — Magma Red with Black and White with Black. Additionally, the headrests of the front M Sport seats come with an embroidered “Edition” logo. Besides this, the Edition ColorVision package includes a light package, floor mats with bespoke piping, and door sill strips with “Edition” lettering.

Regarding the powertrains, the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupé are available in a wide range of petrol and diesel engine options, including the M135i xDrive and M235i xDrive Gran Coupé version. These special-edition models will go on sale in international markets in July 2022. Meanwhile, BMW could bring the 2 Series Gran Coupé Edition ColorVision to India.